Robeson County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Lumberton Man

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is in an active search for a 32-year-old man from Lumberton, Justin Cunningham, who has been reported missing. Cunningham was last spotted driving a blue 2012 Nissan Altima on Thursday in Lumberton, a city located in Robeson County, North Carolina.

A Detailed Description

Cunningham is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has distinctive brown hair and green eyes. The detail of his physical characteristics is shared with the hope that it will assist in identifying him by the members of the public.

The Sheriff's Office is calling on anyone who might have seen Cunningham or have information regarding his present whereabouts to step forward. The public's assistance in such cases often proves instrumental in bringing the individual home safely. The search for Cunningham is currently ongoing, with law enforcement working around the clock to locate him.