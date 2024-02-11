Roberts Cove Inn: A Cherished Landmark Bids Farewell

Roberts Cove Inn, the picturesque seaside gastro pub nestled in the heart of Cork, announces its closure on February 18, 2023. The beloved establishment, which earned the title of Ireland's most scenic wedding venue and gastropub, has faced unforeseen challenges that have led to this difficult decision.

A Toast to a Cherished Landmark

Who: Viki, John, and Debbie, the owners of Roberts Cove Inn, along with their dedicated staff and loyal patrons.

What: The closure of the popular inn, which has served as a beacon of warmth, hospitality, and gourmet fare for years.

When: The inn will officially close its doors on February 18, 2023.

Where: Roberts Cove, a quaint fishing village in County Cork, Ireland.

Why: Unspecified difficulties have led the owners to make the painful decision to cease operations.

As the sun sets on the storied history of Roberts Cove Inn, the trio of owners—Viki, John, and Debbie—find themselves in the unenviable position of having to say goodbye to their cherished business. The inn, which has garnered accolades and praise for its stunning views, exceptional cuisine, and unmatched hospitality, has become a casualty of unforeseen challenges.

A Symphony of Flavors and Memories

Since its inception, the inn has been a labor of love for the three owners, who poured their hearts and souls into creating a sanctuary where patrons could escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The gastropub quickly gained a reputation for its exquisite menu, which featured an array of tantalizing dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

The inn's wedding venue, with its breathtaking seaside vistas, became a sought-after location for couples looking to exchange vows amidst the romantic backdrop of Ireland's rugged coastline. Countless memories have been forged within the inn's hallowed halls, as friends and families gathered to celebrate life's most momentous occasions.

"We are eternally grateful to our staff and customers for their unwavering support and loyalty," shares Debbie, her voice tinged with emotion. "Their dedication and patronage have been the lifeblood of our establishment, and it is with heavy hearts that we bid them farewell."

A Bittersweet Farewell

In an effort to honor the inn's legacy and express their gratitude to the community, Viki, John, and Debbie are inviting everyone to a farewell party on February 17. The event, which promises to be a celebration of the inn's rich history and the indelible memories it has created, will serve as a poignant sendoff for the cherished landmark.

As the owners prepare to close this chapter of their lives, they are buoyed by the outpouring of love and support from their staff and patrons. "We are overwhelmed by the kindness and well wishes we have received," says John, his eyes shining with gratitude. "We may be closing the doors of the inn, but the memories and friendships we have forged will remain with us forever."

The closure of Roberts Cove Inn, which recently received the prestigious Irish Enterprise Awards, marks the end of an era for the picturesque village of Roberts Cove. The inn's legacy, however, will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to experience its magic.

As the final days tick down, the owners and staff of Roberts Cove Inn are preparing to say their goodbyes. The farewell party, a testament to the inn's enduring spirit, promises to be a night filled with laughter, tears, and a shared sense of gratitude for the memories that will never fade.