Rising Vacancy and Dereliction in Mid and East Antrim Town Centres Prompt Action

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's recent audit reveals a concerning increase in vacant and derelict properties in its town centres, particularly in Larne, where the vacancy rate has escalated to 26% in 2023 from 22% in 2020. Dunluce Street and Point Street are the worst affected, with calls for revitalization strategies from local councillors and the involvement of Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

Addressing the Challenge

Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen highlighted the pressing need for diversified development strategies to repurpose vacant streets and properties. With a significant portion of town centres like Larne suffering from vacancy and dereliction, McKeen suggests a shift in focus towards residential or office accommodations, while consolidating retail activities in central areas. The council has begun legal actions to address safety concerns and revitalise derelict sites, showcasing a proactive stance towards urban regeneration.

Community and Council Response

Efforts to engage with the Department for Communities for a comprehensive revitalization strategy are underway, with special emphasis on the former Dunnes Stores in Larne, which remains unoccupied. The council's commitment is further demonstrated through the allocation of grants aimed at enhancing shop fronts and public realms, indicating a multi-faceted approach to tackle the issue of dereliction. However, the recent increase in non-domestic rates has raised concerns among local businesses, highlighting the delicate balance between regeneration efforts and economic sustainability.

Looking Ahead

As Mid and East Antrim Borough Council develops a dereliction policy, the challenges faced by town centres like Larne, Carrickfergus, and Ballymena require innovative solutions and collaborative efforts. The council's initiatives, including financial grants for property improvements and legal actions against property negligence, lay the groundwork for revitalisation. Yet, the journey towards vibrant, lively town centres is complex, necessitating a strategic and inclusive approach to ensure long-term vitality and community well-being.