Richmond Heights Appoints Chelsey Kovar as New Economic Development Director

In a decisive move, the City Council of Richmond Heights, Ohio, unanimously approved the appointment of Chelsey Kovar as the new economic development director. The announcement came on February 14, 2024, following the retirement of Brian Gleisser last June.

A Seasoned Professional Takes the Helm

Kovar's extensive experience in economic development makes her a formidable candidate for the role. Previously serving as the economic development director at the Northwest Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. With a proven track record in fostering growth and collaboration, Kovar is poised to make significant strides for Richmond Heights.

Collaborative Growth: The Key to Richmond Heights' Economic Future

In her new role, Kovar plans to work closely with neighboring communities to harness the potential for collective economic growth. This collaborative approach is particularly important as the city prepares for the $300 million Belle Oaks Marketplace development – a mixed-use project that promises to transform the local economic landscape.

The Belle Oaks Marketplace: A New Chapter for Richmond Heights

The Belle Oaks Marketplace development is a major milestone for Richmond Heights, set to significantly boost the city's economy and create new opportunities for its residents. As the city's new economic development director, Kovar will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition and maximizing the benefits of this ambitious project.

With Kovar at the helm, Richmond Heights can look forward to a future of economic growth and prosperity, built on a foundation of collaboration and strong leadership.