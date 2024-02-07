Rhode Island Residents Fall Prey to Contractor Scam

In a shocking revelation, East Providence, Rhode Island, and surrounding areas have fallen prey to an insidious contractor scam. According to local police, this elaborate hoax has primarily targeted the elderly, resulting in substantial financial losses and heightened security concerns.

Scam Modus Operandi

The scammers, identified as young males in their 20s and 30s, have devised a cunning strategy. They cruise neighborhoods in pickup trucks, conspicuously lacking registration plates or flaunting out-of-state plates, identifying potential victims. Offering unsolicited home repair services ranging from chimneys to foundations, they cleverly manipulate their victims into believing in their authenticity.

These scammers request direct payment to individuals, bypassing any corporate entity. They operate under fraudulent company names, complete with nonexistent addresses and phone numbers, further complicating their traceability. To lend credibility to their charade, they sometimes employ day laborers to execute some work.

A Distinctive Accent, An Undocumented Status?

Police have noted that these fraudsters often possess European accents, leading to suspicions of their undocumented status. However, as investigations continue, the scammers' origins remain unconfirmed.

A Call for Vigilance

In light of these incidents, authorities have issued a stern warning to residents. Before hiring any company for services, individuals are urged to validate the company's legitimacy diligently. Moreover, encountering suspicious individuals should immediately prompt contact with the police department.

It has been clarified that the East Providence city hall has not granted solicitation permission to these individuals, further raising alarms about their dubious activities. As the number of affected residences increases, the community is urged to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting themselves from this contractor scam.