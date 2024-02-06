RG&E Hosts Open Houses to Address Smart Meter Concerns

The Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) has announced it will host two additional open houses in a bid to address customer inquiries about the installation of smart meters. These events are intended to enlighten local customers about the timeline, details involved in the installation process, and potential benefits offered by these devices.

Smart Meter Implementation: A Response to Criticism

The move towards smart meters comes in the wake of criticism directed at RG&E over issues concerning billing and customer service. These criticisms prompted an investigation by the Public Service Commission (PSC). As a result of the investigation, the PSC decided to reduce revenues for both RG&E and the New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG).

Utility Rates on the Rise

In October, RG&E customers experienced an increase in their utility rates. Electricity costs escalated by 16%, and gas costs rose by nearly 11%. The introduction of smart meters is seen as a significant step towards addressing the concerns raised by customers and improving service delivery.

Smart Meters: A Growing Trend

To date, more than 165,000 smart meters have been installed across various counties including Monroe, Wayne, Livingston, Orleans, and Genesee. The energy company will be hosting open houses on Tuesday, February at the Dolomite Lodge in Penfield, and Wednesday, February 7 at the Chili Community Center. Both sessions will run from 5 to 7 p.m. RG&E anticipates completing the smart meter installations by 2025.