Rex Theatre Debuts Local Original Artists in a Night of Diverse Music

Leonardtown, Maryland's beloved Rex Theatre is making an exhilarating departure from its traditional programming. For the first time ever, the stage will be graced by a vibrant lineup of local original artists on February 14th. This groundbreaking event promises to showcase the rich diversity of talent that the region has to offer.

A Melting Pot of Musical Genres

The evening's lineup is a testament to the eclectic mix of music that thrives in the area. Headlining the event is MOLLDYER, an enigmatic occultic rock band known for their captivating stage presence and haunting melodies. Aaron Stone, the band's frontman, expressed his excitement about the upcoming show, "We're thrilled to bring something fresh and new to the Rex Theatre. It's going to be a night of raw, unfiltered music."

Joining them on stage is Ammonite, an all-female power trio whose sound is a tantalizing blend of blues, punk, and classic rock. The Runaway Guns, an Americana band with roots deeply embedded in the local music scene, will also be performing. Rounding off the lineup is Deadbeat Holiday, a skate punk band whose high-energy performances are sure to get the crowd moving.

Bringing People Together Through Music

The primary aim of this event is to bring together people from all walks of life and celebrate the diversity of original music in the area. "Music has a unique power to unite people," says Rex Theatre's event organizer. "We want this event to be a platform for local artists to share their music and connect with the community."

Tickets and Further Information

Tickets for this much-anticipated event can be purchased through the official Ticket Spice link or on the Facebook event page. With a lineup as diverse and talented as this, it's no surprise that anticipation is running high among music lovers in Leonardtown and beyond.

As the clock ticks down to February 14th, the Rex Theatre stands ready to open its doors to a new chapter in its history. The stage is set for an unforgettable night of music that will not only celebrate the region's homegrown talent but also underscore the unifying power of music.

