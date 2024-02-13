Revolutionizing Kerala's Animal Husbandry: The A-HELP Scheme Launch

Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Smt J Chinchurani, will be launching the A-HELP Scheme for Animal Husbandry Services on Wednesday. This initiative is designed to enhance animal husbandry practices in the state by offering support and services to improve dairy development, establish milk cooperatives, and promote animal welfare.

Revolutionizing Animal Husbandry Practices

The A-HELP (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) scheme is set to transform Kerala's animal husbandry sector. The program aims to streamline activities and provide essential services to livestock farmers in the state. At the heart of this initiative are 2,000 A-HELP workers, primarily composed of Kudumbashree women who have completed 42 days of training.

A-HELP Workers: The Backbone of the Scheme

These dedicated A-HELP workers will undergo an additional 16 days of rigorous training at the Animal Husbandry department's livestock management training centers. Their role will be crucial in implementing department schemes, including mobile veterinary mechanisms, 24-hour call centers, and tagging of livestock.

Collaborative Efforts for a Brighter Future

The A-HELP scheme is a joint venture between the Animal Husbandry department and Kudumbashree, ensuring that the initiative benefits from the expertise and resources of both organizations. Furthermore, collaborations with the Kerala Veterinary Animal Sciences University and zoos will contribute to the advancement of animal husbandry in the region.

In summary, the A-HELP scheme, led by Minister Smt J Chinchurani, promises to revolutionize animal husbandry practices in Kerala. By providing essential services and support to livestock farmers, promoting dairy development, and enhancing animal welfare, this initiative aims to create a brighter future for the state's animal husbandry sector. The collaboration between the Animal Husbandry department, Kudumbashree, and other key organizations will ensure that this vision becomes a reality.