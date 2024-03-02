Revolutionary Transformation: Yarm's Former Designer Store to Become Boutique Hotel and Restaurant

Plans to radically transform Yarm's former designer store, The House, into a boutique hotel and restaurant have been unveiled, signaling a new chapter for the Grade II listed building on Yarm High Street. Previously owned by Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley, the property has been acquired by a well-known Middlesbrough restaurant proprietor, aiming to inject vitality into the town's dining and hospitality scene with a £350k investment plan.

Historic Building Set for Modern Revival

The ambitious project by C & R Properties NE Ltd seeks to repurpose the 6928sq ft building, known as Eastry House, which has been shrouded in mystery since its closure last summer. The renovation will unfold in two phases: the establishment of a pan-Asian restaurant on the ground floor followed by the conversion of upper floors into boutique hotel rooms. The renovation aims to address the building's current dilapidated state, enhancing its aesthetic appeal with sleek black canopies, cream-colored LED up-lights, and a fresh coat of paint.

Creating a Unique Dining and Stay Experience

The ground floor will host the restaurant area, extending dining space to the rear and incorporating kitchens into existing cafe kitchen areas. An inviting bar area is also planned, enhancing the overall dining experience. The second phase focuses on the upper floors, proposing the creation of boutique hotel rooms accessible via a separate entrance, ensuring guests enjoy privacy and exclusivity. The detailed planning documents reveal a vision to provide a unique restaurant and accommodation experience that stands out from traditional offerings in the area.

Investment and Care for Heritage

The project represents not only a significant financial investment but also a commitment to preserving the building’s heritage. The proposed renovations take into consideration the structure's historical value, aiming to ensure its longevity while making it fit for modern use. The building's transformation is expected to breathe new life into Yarm High Street, contributing to the local economy and attracting visitors with its unique blend of dining and accommodation.

This initiative highlights the potential for revitalizing historic buildings through thoughtful and innovative redevelopment. As Stockton Council considers the application, the project stands as a testament to the positive impact of blending heritage with modernity, promising to offer a vibrant new destination in Yarm. With the community eagerly awaiting the outcome, the transformation of The House could set a precedent for future heritage conservation and business innovation efforts across the region.