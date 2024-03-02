Revitalizing Vyttila: NATPAC Proposes Solutions for Kerala's Largest Junction Chaos

In a significant step towards addressing the notorious traffic congestion at Vyttila, Kerala's largest junction, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has put forth a comprehensive report to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). This report, an update to an initial version prepared in May 2023, outlines strategic measures aimed at decongesting the area, which continues to suffer from traffic snarls despite the inauguration of a six-lane flyover in 2021.

Strategic Measures and Land Allocation

The revised report incorporates a recent land allocation agreement between the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH). Under this agreement, KSRTC will receive land for a long-distance bus depot at VMH, while in exchange, VMH will acquire KSRTC-owned land at Karikkamury to develop an integrated bus terminal. This move, coupled with the envisioned commercial development in the second phase of VMH's expansion to generate revenue, marks a comprehensive approach to tackling the junction's congestion issues.

Infrastructure Enhancements

One of the key proposals in the report is the construction of U-turns beneath the flyovers on the northern and southern sides of Vyttila Junction, akin to the system in place at Palarivattom. This would facilitate smoother east-west vehicle movement, addressing the current impediments faced by vehicles traveling from Palarivattom and Kundannur towards S.A. Road and Thripunithura. Moreover, NATPAC has suggested erecting a pair of flyovers parallel to the metro viaduct across Vyttila Junction on the S.A. Road-Thripunithura corridor, or alternatively, a three-km-long, at-grade-cum-elevated corridor along the Elamkulam-Champakkara stretch adjacent to the backwaters.

Challenges and Delays

Despite these ambitious proposals, the Public Works Department's (PWD) promise in early 2021 to undertake widening and second-phase development works at the junction remains unfulfilled. Commuters, experts, and NGOs have criticized the PWD (NH wing) for what they describe as inadequate planning in the construction of the flyover, which has failed to alleviate the area's traffic woes. The NATPAC, acting as the design consultant for KIIFB, aims to rectify these shortcomings through its revised report and suggested infrastructure improvements.

The proposal to revamp Vyttila Junction presents a beacon of hope for residents and commuters plagued by daily traffic congestion. By addressing the root causes of the gridlock and implementing strategic infrastructure enhancements, there is potential for significant improvements in traffic flow and overall safety for pedestrians. As these plans move forward, the Vyttila Junction could finally see the congestion relief that has been long awaited, setting a precedent for tackling similar challenges in urban centers across Kerala.