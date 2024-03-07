Revitalizing Tonge Fold: Plan to Transform St Chad's Vicarage into 18 Modern Apartments

Amidst the serene backdrop of Tonge Fold, a visionary proposal is set to breathe new life into the Grade-II listed St Chad's Church vicarage. Last month, a local applicant sparked interest and debate by seeking planning permission to convert this historic site into 18 contemporary apartments, replacing the existing structure with a part two-storey, part-three storey building. This development is not only poised to augment the housing supply but also to honor and preserve the architectural and historical essence of the vicinity.

Striking a Balance Between Modernity and Heritage

The application outlines a bold vision that promises to inject a substantial boost to the local housing inventory without compromising the integrity of the surrounding heritage. A detailed Heritage Statement by Jenny Wetton Conservation accompanies the proposal, asserting that the new development will have no detrimental impact on the vicarage, which is deemed to have "no architectural interest" and "minimal historic interest". Furthermore, the statement reassures that the church’s setting, across Longworth Street, will remain unscathed, emphasizing the project's adherence to local planning guidelines.

Community and Conservation at the Heart

The applicant's commitment to the community and the historical value of St Chad’s Church is evident through their willingness to contribute towards the conservation of the church tower. This gesture comes at a critical time, as Historic England's Heritage at Risk register highlights the tower's vulnerability, marked by structural cracks and a history of being targeted for heritage crime. The church itself faced the threat of closure almost a decade ago but was saved thanks to the concerted efforts of the community and organizations such as Age UK and Slimming World. This spirit of preservation and communal support is a testament to the project’s potential to harmonize development with heritage conservation.

Engagement and Decision Making

As the proposal progresses, the Bolton Council planning portal remains open for consultation, inviting inputs from the community and stakeholders. The decision, expected in May, will be a significant milestone not only for the applicant but for the entire Tonge Fold community. It represents an opportunity to redefine the landscape around St Chad’s Church, ensuring it remains a beacon of heritage and community spirit amidst modern development.

This initiative to transform St Chad’s vicarage into a residential haven is a nuanced narrative of progress, heritage, and community collaboration. It underscores the potential to create a future that respects the past while embracing the needs of the present. As Tonge Fold stands on the cusp of this transformation, the proposal serves as a beacon of how thoughtful development can enhance the fabric of a community, ensuring that its historical landmarks continue to thrive in a modern context.