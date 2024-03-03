Revitalizing Ottawa: Jacqueline Langhals Spearheads Community Transformation Initiatives

Jacqueline Langhals, the first executive director of Go Ottawa, a nonprofit aimed at enhancing the Putnam County seat, is at the forefront of revitalizing the small town of Ottawa. After moving back from Hilliard, Langhals, with her architectural background, dreams of incorporating aspects of city life into Ottawa's small-town charm without losing its essence. Strategic growth plans adopted in March 2023 and new projects like the Arrowhead Park boat launch signify a turning point in Ottawa's relationship with the Blanchard River, envisioning it as a community asset.

Strategic Growth and Community Engagement

Under Langhals' leadership, Go Ottawa has been instrumental in developing Ottawa's strategic growth plan, focusing on public spaces, streets and trails, hospitality, experiences, and housing. Efforts to beautify the village, including a significant alleyway project and the establishment of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, demonstrate the nonprofit's commitment to creating a vibrant downtown. The Ottawa Main Street Corridor Project, featuring the renovation of historical buildings for modern use, showcases the successful fusion of public and private interests in urban development.

Embracing the Great Outdoors

The transformation of Arrowhead Park, from a flood-damaged area to a recreational hub with a boat launch, marks a new chapter in Ottawa's history. Langhals emphasizes the importance of the Blanchard River as a natural asset that can enhance the quality of life in Ottawa. Upcoming projects, including a triathlon event, aim to highlight the potential of outdoor activities like biking, kayaking, and running to attract both residents and visitors to the area.

Future Visions and Challenges

Langhals views Ottawa as a blank slate with endless possibilities for growth and innovation. Despite the challenges of revitalization, her enthusiasm for the project is palpable. The focus on leveraging Ottawa's unique characteristics while introducing new experiences and amenities promises to transform the village into a model of community-driven development. As Go Ottawa continues to seek grant funding and support for its initiatives, the future of Ottawa looks bright, with Langhals leading the charge towards a more vibrant and connected community.