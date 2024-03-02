Revitalizing Hanley: Plans for Seven Flats Above Iconic Abakhan Fabrics Announced

Plans to transform the bustling city center of Hanley by introducing seven new flats atop the esteemed Abakhan Fabrics store have been unveiled. Tony Burrell, the visionary behind this ambitious project, aims to contribute to the ongoing city center living initiatives around Parliament Row, marking a significant shift for the fabric shop which will see its retail space reduced to the ground floor. This development follows a wave of restoration efforts aimed at rejuvenating the area's social and historical landscape.

Strategic Urban Redevelopment

Amid efforts to revitalize Hanley's city center, the proposed apartments represent a strategic push towards enhancing urban living spaces while preserving the charm of historical sites. The application highlights the importance of restoring Parliament Square to a vibrant public area, emphasizing the positive impact of renovating other historical buildings nearby. The Old Hall Street building, which currently houses Abakhan Fabrics' extensive haberdashery collection across two floors, is poised for a transformative redevelopment that aligns with the broader vision for the area.

Adapting Commercial Spaces for Residential Use

The redevelopment plan outlines a significant change for Abakhan Fabrics, requiring the business to operate solely from the ground floor. This adjustment is designed to make way for the proposed residential units on the first floor, reflecting a growing trend of repurposing commercial spaces to meet housing demands. The ground floor will continue to serve as a commercial unit, ensuring the fabric shop's presence in the city center, while introducing new living spaces above. Stoke-on-Trent City Council planners are currently reviewing the application, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

Implications for Hanley's Urban Landscape

This development project signifies a pivotal moment in Hanley's urban transformation, promising to infuse the city center with a blend of modern living spaces and historical preservation. By converting part of a longstanding retail establishment into residential units, this initiative not only addresses the pressing need for more housing but also encourages a vibrant, lived-in city center. As stakeholders await the council's decision, the community is hopeful that this project will serve as a catalyst for further redevelopment efforts, contributing to Hanley's resurgence as a dynamic urban hub.