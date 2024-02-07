Revere Schools Enhance Student Safety with FlipLok Devices

In a proactive move toward enhancing student safety, the city of Revere embarks on implementing new safety measures across its schools. The city has initiated the installation of FlipLok devices, a cutting-edge safety technology designed to secure doors swiftly in times of crisis. This initiative marks Revere as the first community within the state to undertake such a comprehensive installation of FlipLok locks in its educational institutions.

FlipLok: A Potential Lifesaver in Crisis Situations

The FlipLok safety devices, characterized by their bright red color, are hailed as potential lifesavers in active threat situations. They are designed to withstand significant pressure, up to 2,100 pounds, ensuring that doors remain locked and secured against intrusions. This capacity is about ten times the resistance offered by regular locks, thereby enhancing the level of security during emergencies.

Cost and Installation

Undertaken at a cost of $200,000, the project aims to equip all Revere public schools with these devices by the end of next week. The school administration and teachers have shown support for this new safety measure, underlining the importance of creating a safer environment for students and staff.

Additional Features of FlipLok

Moreover, the FlipLok devices are equipped with sirens that can be activated to alert the entire school through the public address system. This immediate warning signal ensures that all within the school premises are made rapidly aware of any potential danger. Additionally, emergency officials have been provided an unlocking mechanism, enabling safe evacuation after the scene is cleared.

With the introduction of these devices, the Revere public school system moves towards a future where safety is prioritized and students can focus on their education in a more secure environment.