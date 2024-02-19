Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Two-Year-Old Bihar Migrant's Daughter Found in Thiruvananthapuram

In the bustling city of Thiruvananthapuram, a heart-wrenching narrative unfolded that gripped the community and underscored the plight of migrant families in Kerala. Mary, a two-year-old girl, vanished into the night from a makeshift home, only to be discovered in a desolate drain after an agonizing 19-hour search. The daughter of a nomadic couple from Bihar, her disappearance and subsequent discovery near Kochuveli railway station, has sparked a conversation on the vulnerability and challenges migrant families face in this southern state.

The Alarming Disappearance

It was a night like any other for a nomadic couple from Bihar until their worst fears materialized. Their daughter, Mary, sleeping soundly in a wayside tent near Pettah, was allegedly kidnapped, plunging the family into despair. The incident was not isolated, resonating with similar tragic events involving migrant families in Kerala, highlighting a disturbing pattern of vulnerability. The parents, frantically worried, reported their daughter's disappearance to the police, igniting an exhaustive search operation across the vicinity.

A Glimmer of Hope

The community and local authorities rallied together in a concerted effort to locate Mary. The search culminated in a heart-stopping moment when she was found in a drain near Kochuveli railway station, more than 19 hours after she went missing. The circumstances of how Mary ended up in such a perilous situation remain a mystery, with the police vigorously investigating the possibility of foul play. Her recovery, while miraculous, opens a Pandora's box of questions regarding the safety and security of migrant children in Kerala.