Residents Unite to Protect Beacon Fell from 40-Meter Phone Mast

A Battle for the Soul of Beacon Fell: Residents Unite Against 40-Meter Phone Mast

In the heart of Goosnargh, Lancashire, a fierce battle is brewing over the proposed construction of a 40-meter-high phone mast at the picturesque Beacon Fell Country Park. More than 1,500 locals, regular visitors, and nature enthusiasts have joined forces to oppose the plan, fearing that the mast would irrevocably scar the landscape of this cherished Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

A Visual Blight or a Necessary Eyesore?

The telecoms infrastructure company Cornerstone is spearheading the project, claiming that the lattice-style mast is essential to enhance mobile reception and 4G broadband coverage in rural areas. However, local resident Joanna Sebborn, who has been actively rallying the community against the proposal, argues that the structure would tower above the tree line, becoming an unsightly blemish on the natural panorama.

Despite Cornerstone's assurance that the mast would blend into the background from a distance, the community remains unconvinced. The prospect of the mast ruining the area's aesthetic and natural beauty has sparked outrage among residents and visitors alike, with many voicing their disapproval over the lack of proper consultation and notification.

Mitigation Efforts and Local Opposition

Cornerstone's planning application acknowledges the need for the antennas to be above the trees to avoid signal interference. In an attempt to mitigate the visual impact, the company has proposed painting the mast green and undertaking replacement planting for the five trees that would be removed during installation.

Local authorities, including Goosnargh Parish Council and Sue Whittam, a city council ward member for Preston Rural North, have expressed their disapproval of the project. Preston City Council planning officers are responsible for making the final decision on the application, and Cornerstone has been asked to justify the necessity of the mast by revealing the number of local Vodafone users.

A National Initiative, a Local Fight

The planned mast is part of the government-backed Shared Rural Network initiative, which aims to improve mobile coverage across the UK by 2025. While the initiative has garnered support in many areas, the residents of Goosnargh are determined to protect their beloved Beacon Fell from what they perceive as an unnecessary intrusion.

As the community continues to campaign against the proposal, the fate of Beacon Fell hangs in the balance. Will the mast be erected, bringing improved connectivity at the cost of natural beauty, or will the collective efforts of the residents preserve the landscape for future generations to enjoy? Only time will tell.

As the sun sets on Beacon Fell, casting a warm glow over the unspoiled landscape, the residents of Goosnargh remain steadfast in their commitment to protect this treasured corner of the world. With the weight of their convictions and the strength of their unity, they stand on the frontlines of a battle that resonates far beyond the boundaries of their beloved AONB.