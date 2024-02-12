Redefining Workforce Development: A Collaborative Event for St. Lawrence County Business Owners

On March 26, an enlightening expedition awaits St. Lawrence County business owners as the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee teams up with the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). The event, taking place at Northwest Tech on Park Street in Ogdensburg, promises to be more than just an informational program; it's a chance to reimagine the future of workforce development.

A Collaboration to Address Workforce Needs

In a world where the only constant is change, adaptability becomes the key to survival and growth. This rings especially true in the realm of workforce development, where the ability to meet evolving demands can mean the difference between a thriving business and a struggling one. Recognizing this need for adaptability, the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee is partnering with BOCES to host a special event on March 26, inviting local business owners to learn about the programs offered by the educational services board and how they can help address workforce needs.

Exploring BOCES: An Insider's Look

The event, held at Northwest Tech from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., will feature informational programs led by students and staff, providing attendees with an insider's look at all that BOCES offers. From hearing about the programs directly from those involved to touring the facilities, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the resources available to them through this collaboration.

Registration and Weather Policy

As the event approaches, interested business owners are encouraged to register to secure their spot. In the event of inclement weather, any cancellations or delays will follow the school's policy. The event promises not just an informative experience, but also a delicious one, as breakfast will be prepared by the talented Culinary Arts students at Northwest Tech.

While today's date may be February 12, 2024, the seeds of change are being sown for a future where businesses and educational institutions work hand-in-hand to create a more adaptable and dynamic workforce. This collaboration between the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee and BOCES represents a significant stride towards that goal, and March 26 offers local business owners the chance to be a part of that journey.

Join us on March 26, and together, let's redefine the landscape of workforce development in St. Lawrence County. With open minds and a shared vision, we can create a brighter, more adaptable future for our businesses and our community.