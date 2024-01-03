en English
Local News

Redefining the Media Landscape: Local TV Profitability, Mergers and Streaming Services

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Redefining the Media Landscape: Local TV Profitability, Mergers and Streaming Services

In an ever-evolving media landscape, local television stations like KDKA are leveraging the profitability of news programming, dedicating up to three hours in the early evening. As opposed to network and syndicated shows that share a small portion of ad revenue with stations, news broadcasts allow them to retain the full revenue, thus enhancing their financial strength.

Paramount and Showtime Merger

Meanwhile, the media world is set to witness a significant rebranding effort as Showtime merges with Paramount. The merger, effective from January 8, will see Showtime rebranded as Paramount+. Subscribers to linear Showtime through cable providers will not only continue to enjoy some Paramount+ shows on linear Showtime but also access Paramount+ via Showtime On Demand. However, the accessibility of a free Paramount+ subscription as part of the Showtime package differs across cable providers and is unavailable to Comcast Xfinity and Verizon FiOS customers.

Changes in the Cast and Programming

In other news, the popular “Night Court” reboot has seen a change in its cast. Kapil Talwalkar, who played the law clerk Neil, did not return for the second season due to the show’s creative direction. Filling the gap, Gary Anthony Williams has joined the cast for the new season. Additionally, the digital subchannel Dabl has made a strategic shift in its programming. The focus has now moved from lifestyle shows to comedies with African American casts, a move driven by the potential for generating higher ad revenue as scripted shows often command higher rates than unscripted programming.

Subscription Streaming VOD Services On the Rise

As for the global media scene, the demand for subscription streaming Video On Demand (VOD) services is estimated to rise by 321 million between 2023 and 2029. The United States alone is expected to contribute an additional 30 million subscriptions. Dominating the arena, Netflix boasts over 247 million subscribers, followed by Disney with 150.2 million. The popularity of ad-supported subscription streaming video tiers surged in 2023, propelled by Netflix’s crackdown on account sharing and Disney’s price hike for its ad tier.

In the midst of these developments, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav is in discussions with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish to potentially bail out Paramount with a merger. The merger would not be an equal partnership, given WBD’s market value of around 29 billion, dwarfing Paramount’s 10 billion. Several deals are being explored, including merging streaming services and potential synergies. Under mounting pressure due to its significant debt, Paramount is urgently seeking a strategic partner or buyer. Zaslav’s strategy for the potential merger aligns with his blueprint for previous mergers, and executives are confident that the deal would receive regulatory approval. However, talks are still at an early stage and may not culminate in a deal, emphasizing the urgency for both companies to adapt in the face of cord-cutting and the growing influence of Big Tech on media.

Local News
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

