Red Deer Intensifies Fire Risk Mitigation with Strategic Vegetation Management

In a proactive move towards increased public safety, the City of Red Deer has initiated a strategic vegetation management program, beginning January 2024, to mitigate fire risks in urban forest areas. The city's Parks and Public Works Department, under the guidance of Manager Greg Sikora, has prioritized regions exhibiting high potential for fire hazards, focusing their efforts on the densely forested region east and north of Piper Drive, near the Pines subdivision.

Advertisment

Firesmart Practices and Ecological Considerations

Adopting Firesmart principles, the city is targeting dead or damaged trees and limbs, which if left unattended, could serve as fuel in the event of a fire. The removed trees will be processed in two ways - some will be converted into chips while others will be left to decompose naturally, thereby contributing to the forest ecology. Operations are being strategically carried out during winter to adhere to the Migratory Bird Act and to minimize ecological damage.

Public Land and City Bylaws

Advertisment

The vegetation management is confined to public land, maintaining a safe buffer of at least 20 meters from private properties. In addition to this, the city is enforcing its Parks and Public Works Bylaw prohibiting residents from removing logs or trees from urban forests and park spaces. In case urban encampments are discovered during the process, the city will resort to the camp clean-up process.

Public Cooperation and Safety Measures

The city has appealed to the public for their cooperation, urging them to respect work areas and adhere to any signage displayed. The safety of the crews involved in this operation is of paramount importance, as is the protection of property and infrastructure from potential fire damage. Detailed information about the initiative is available on the city's website.