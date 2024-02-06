Reckless Teen Driving Claims Life of Beloved Mother, Dymond T. Fryson

In the early morning of January 25, a fatal collision disrupted the quiet streets near Bogota High School, claiming the life of a beloved mother and guardian, Dymond T. Fryson. A high school student, driving a 2015 Ford Explorer, recklessly ignored multiple stop signs and collided with Fryson's 2022 Nissan Rogue near the intersection of Palmer and Sherman avenues. The force of the crash propelled Fryson's vehicle into a nearby house.

Tragic Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, extricating Fryson from the wreckage and rushing her to Hackensack University Medical Center. Despite the immediate medical attention, Fryson succumbed to severe neck and spinal injuries the following day. The teen driver, in an ill-fated attempt to avoid consequences, tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by the vigilant Teaneck police. The driver was initially charged with assault by auto, but Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed on February 6 that the charges would be upgraded following Fryson's death.

Community Reeling from Loss

Fryson, a cherished figure in her community, is survived by her partner, Isaiah Brown, a school principal, and their three daughters. To assist the Fryson-Brown family with impending funeral and medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated. Fryson's life, marked by her love and dedication to her family, will be celebrated on February 12 at the Second Canaan Baptist Church in Manhattan. She will be laid to rest at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Case to be Heard in Family Court

Due to the driver's juvenile status, the case will be heard in a closed session by a family court judge. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving, particularly among the youth. As the legal proceedings continue, the community mourns the loss of a beloved mother and guardian, and rallies around the Fryson-Brown family, offering support and condolences in their time of grief.