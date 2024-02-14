Rawlins Municipal Library Achieves Exemplary Level Accreditation: A Testament to Community Engagement and Innovative Library Services

In a commendable feat, Rawlins Municipal Library in South Dakota has once again secured the Exemplary Level Accreditation, the highest recognition a library can receive in the state. The Pierre City Commission announced this accolade during their recent meeting, where they also approved a four-item consent calendar.

A Beacon of Excellence

The Exemplary Level Accreditation, granted by the South Dakota State Library, is a testament to the library's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch services to its community. To earn this prestigious status, libraries must meet over 80 stringent criteria in various areas, including governance, administration, access, collections, funding, staffing, technology, and public relations.

Rawlins Municipal Library first achieved this recognition in 2018, demonstrating its consistent dedication to maintaining high standards. The library's staff and Board of Trustees have worked tirelessly to ensure that the library remains a vital resource for the community.

A Hub of Learning and Engagement

The library has seen an impressive 71,000 visitors in 2023 alone, a clear indication of its importance to the community. In response to this demand, the library is expanding its programming in 2024 to better serve its patrons.

Among the new offerings is the Hoopla digital app, which provides access to a vast collection of digital content, including eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, and movies. This addition will allow patrons to enjoy their favorite materials anytime, anywhere.

The library is also introducing outreach story time, bringing the joy of reading to children outside the library's walls. This initiative aims to foster a love of learning in young minds and make literature accessible to all.

Breaking Barriers and Building Bonds

In a move that underscores its commitment to inclusivity, Rawlins Municipal Library is offering free library cards to patrons in Hughes and Stanley County. This gesture eliminates financial barriers and ensures that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the library's resources.

The library's achievement is not just a victory for the staff and the Board of Trustees; it's a triumph for the entire community. By providing exceptional services and continuously striving for improvement, Rawlins Municipal Library is setting a high standard for libraries across the state.

As we look to the future, Rawlins Municipal Library stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence, a true testament to the power of community engagement and the enduring importance of libraries in our modern world.