Rawalpindi's Nullah Leh Encroachments: Comprehensive Plan for Removal Announced

Rawalpindi Commissioner Aamir Khattak has taken a decisive step towards urban development by ordering the formulation of a detailed strategy aimed at eradicating encroachments around Nullah Leh. In a recent meeting focused on the city's development initiatives, Khattak emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort between the Public Health Department and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to not only clear the encroachments but also enhance the area's infrastructure.

Advertisment

Strategic Road Construction and Cleanliness Initiatives

Key to the comprehensive plan is the proposal to construct roads on both sides of Nullah Leh, coupled with significant improvements in the waterway's cleanliness. The Commissioner has requested a detailed report on these initiatives, stressing their critical role in the broader vision for Rawalpindi's urban landscape. The synergy between various departments is crucial, with a clear directive to finalize the Ring road project by November 30, 2024, ensuring a smoother traffic flow and an aesthetically pleasing environment.

Accelerating Urban Mobility Projects

Advertisment

Further enhancing Rawalpindi's urban mobility, the Commissioner revealed the completion of feasibility studies for a signal-free corridor stretching from Pirwadhai to Kuchari Chowk. This project is poised to significantly ease traffic congestion, marking a pivotal step towards modernizing the city's transportation infrastructure. Additionally, the expansion of Adyala Road into a dual carriageway reflects the administration's commitment to rapid, sustainable urban development, with accelerated progress promised on these fronts.

Emphasis on Environmental Beautification

Amidst these urban development projects, Commissioner Aamir Khattak has not overlooked the importance of environmental preservation and beautification. A special focus has been placed on a plantation campaign, particularly in Murree, aiming to enhance the region's natural beauty while promoting environmental sustainability. Collaborative efforts between the Deputy Commissioner of Murree and the Parks and Horticulture Agency underscore the commitment to restoring the hill station's charm, balancing development with nature conservation.

As Rawalpindi embarks on these ambitious development and beautification projects, the city sets a benchmark for urban planning that harmonizes infrastructure development with environmental preservation. The strategic approach adopted by Commissioner Aamir Khattak and his team reflects a forward-thinking vision that promises not only to transform the city's physical landscape but also to improve the quality of life for its residents, fostering a greener, cleaner, and more efficient urban environment.