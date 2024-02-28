Radium Hot Springs Library Flourishes: Diverse Programs & Community Engagement

At the heart of Radium Hot Springs, the Public Library, under the leadership of Jacqueline Kozak and Donna Tunney, stands as a beacon of community engagement and learning. Nestled within the Radium Hot Springs Community Centre, this library is more than a place to borrow books; it's a vibrant hub for residents of all ages, offering an array of resources and programs designed to inspire creativity, facilitate learning, and foster connections.

Advertisment

Expansive Resources and the Unique 'Library of Things'

With a mission to cater to the diverse needs of its community, the Radium Library boasts an impressive range of facilities. From an interactive children's area and craft table to public computers, study spaces, free wifi, and a cozy reading corner, the library ensures every visitor finds something to engage with. Remarkably, its 'Library of Things' expands borrowing possibilities to include digitization equipment, chromebooks, e-reader devices, activity kits, and even a radon testing kit, demonstrating an innovative approach to community service.

Engaging Programs for All Ages

Advertisment

Community engagement reaches new heights with the library's free, varied programs. Weekly storytimes and baby programs cater to the youngest visitors, while tech support sessions, seasonal crafts, and STEAM programs encourage exploration and learning among children. Teens, adults, and seniors are not left out, with monthly programs specifically tailored to each group. The library's dedication to serving its community is further exemplified by the volunteer income tax clinic, offering essential services to eligible individuals and highlighting the library's role as a crucial community support system.

The Friends of the Library: A Pillar of Support

The Friends of the Library group stands as a testament to the strong community spirit surrounding the library. Through fundraising efforts, including their annual book sale, they play a crucial role in supporting the library's initiatives. These sales, featuring donations of gently used books, puzzles, board games, and artisan creations, directly contribute to the library's ability to offer its wide range of programs and resources. The success of these events underscores the community's investment in the library's mission and its future.

As the Radium Hot Springs Public Library continues to thrive, its impact on the community is unmistakable. Through its comprehensive resources, engaging programs, and the unwavering support of the Friends of the Library, the library cements its place as an invaluable community hub. Its commitment to fostering connections, creativity, and learning among residents not only enriches lives but also strengthens the fabric of the community itself.