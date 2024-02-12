Questions of Negligence: A Nakuru Family's Quest for Justice After School Bus Tragedy

In the quiet town of Nakuru, tragedy struck when Liam Kipruto, a promising young student of Goodrich International School, lost his life in a horrific bus accident. The incident, which occurred just moments after Liam left the school premises, has left his family in a state of shock and disbelief. Adding to their anguish are questions about the school's role in the incident, particularly why Liam was not dropped off at home, a mere two kilometers from the accident site.

A Father's Grief and the Quest for Answers

Liam's father, a man bearing the weight of the world on his shoulders, is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his son. His grief is compounded by a sense of injustice, as he firmly believes that the school is still negligent and responsible for Liam's untimely death. In an emotional interview with 'Home of The Untold Stories' on TV47, he shared his heart-wrenching story.

The Fateful Day

"It was just another day," Liam's father recounts, his voice heavy with sorrow. "Liam was excited to go to school, eager to learn and make his family proud." But little did they know that this day would take a devastating turn. As the school bus journeyed through the winding roads of Nakuru, fate intervened, and Liam's life was tragically cut short.

Unanswered Questions and the Call for Accountability

The family's grief is further exacerbated by the questions surrounding the circumstances of Liam's death. They are left wondering why the bus driver and matron did not drop Liam off at home, as per the usual routine. Moreover, they are deeply concerned about the decision to allow Liam to sit in the co-driver's seat without proper supervision.

As the investigation into the accident continues, the family hopes that the truth will come to light and that those responsible will be held accountable. "We just want justice for Liam," his father says, his voice filled with determination. "He was a bright, kind-hearted boy who had his whole life ahead of him. It's a tragedy that he was taken from us far too soon."

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, the community of Nakuru is rallying around Liam's family, offering support and calling for increased safety measures in school transportation. As they grapple with the loss of a beloved son, brother, and friend, they hold on to the memories of Liam's short but vibrant life, hoping that his story will serve as a catalyst for change.

