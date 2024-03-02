Quad-Cities Unites for Literacy: Local Leaders Ignite Reading Passion in Youth

On a bright Friday morning, classrooms across Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Moline, and Rock Island buzzed with anticipation as community leaders prepared to share stories with eager young minds. This event, spearheaded by United Way Quad Cities and generously supported by McCarthy-Bush, marked a special celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday, now universally recognized as Read Across America Day. The initiative aimed to foster a deep-seated love for reading among kindergarten and first-grade students, setting the stage for a literacy-themed week filled with adventures in reading.

Community Leaders Step Up to Read

With a total of 30 volunteer readers visiting 10 schools, the event brought together mayors, business owners, and civic leaders in a unified effort to inspire young readers. Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, emphasized the critical role reading plays in educational success, noting that third-grade reading proficiency is a strong indicator of future life success. The chosen book for the occasion, 'How the Crayons Saved the Unicorns' by Monica Sweeney, not only captivated the students with its vibrant illustrations but also imparted valuable lessons on friendship and acceptance.

Impact Beyond the Classroom

The enthusiasm was palpable as students discovered they could keep a copy of the book, a moment of joy shared by McCarthy-Bush leaders Ben Bush and Maureen Roe, who read at Wells Elementary School. Their participation underscored the company's commitment to family values and community engagement, with the sponsorship including the donation of 140 books. This initiative not only aimed to instill a love for reading but also to show students that they are valued members of the community. Gellerman hopes that such efforts will build confidence in the kids and foster a sense of trust and belonging within the community.

A Week of Reading Adventure

While the event coincided with the kickoff of Read Across America Week, many Quad-City school districts had already begun celebrating with educational and engaging activities. For example, East Moline schools hosted a 'Take YourSHELF to a Magical Place' day, encouraging students to dress as fairytale characters or mythical creatures. Such initiatives highlight the community's commitment to literacy and its potential to transform lives, as children explore new worlds and ideas through the power of reading.

As the curtains close on this heartwarming celebration of literacy, it's clear that the Quad-Cities' commitment to fostering a love of reading in its youngest residents goes beyond mere words. By bringing together community leaders, educators, and families, the event has sown the seeds for a brighter, more literate future. In a world where reading is the gateway to success and understanding, initiatives like these are invaluable in empowering the next generation to reach their full potential.