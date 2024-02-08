Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival Unveils Lineup of Filipino Masterpieces

Indomitable Spirit and Silver Screen Dreams: Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival Unveils Its Lineup

Advertisment

February 8, 2024 - Filipino filmmakers, both established and up-and-coming, will soon see their dreams come to life as the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival prepares to roll out the red carpet for six full-length films and 25 short films. The much-anticipated event, which aims to provide a platform for local storytelling and support the burgeoning Filipino film industry, has selected its finalists from a pool of 235 submissions.

A Curated Collection of Cinematic Masterpieces

Among the full-length film entries are Sigrid Bernardo's 'Pushcart Tales,' Raynier Brizuela's 'Boys at the Back,' Joel Ferrer's 'Road to Happy,' Carlo Obispo's 'A Lab Story,' Kurt Soberano's 'Under the Piaya Moon,' and Eugene Torres' 'One Day League: Dead Mother, Dead All,' with the latter earning the coveted Producer's Choice title. Each director of these feature-length films will receive a generous grant of P2.5 million to support their film production.

Advertisment

The short film finalists, including both emerging and seasoned filmmakers, will also receive P100,000 each to finance their projects. Additional support for the filmmakers includes color grading services from Optima Digital and groceries from Puregold.

The Art of Storytelling: A Filipino Tapestry

The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival stands as a testament to the importance of nurturing the Filipino film industry and showcasing stories that resonate with the indomitable Filipino spirit. These carefully curated films will not only entertain but also remind audiences of the resilience, creativity, and diversity of the Filipino people.

Advertisment

Sigrid Bernardo, one of the finalists for the full-length films, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the festival. "The pressure is high as we're about to start filming, but knowing that Puregold trusts and supports us makes all the difference," she shared.

The Grand Premiere: Gateway to a New Era of Filipino Cinema

The completed films will grace the screens of Gateway Cinemas in Cubao, with extended and regional screenings planned to ensure these masterpieces reach a wider audience. Puregold's commitment to the cause goes beyond the festival, as they will also make the films available on their social media platforms for global viewing pleasure.

As the filmmakers embark on their journey to bring their stories to life, the world eagerly awaits the premiere of these compelling narratives. The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival marks a milestone in the Filipino film industry, offering local filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their talents and weave their tales into the rich tapestry of Filipino culture.

Indeed, the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival serves not only as a celebration of creativity and diversity but also as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that lies at the heart of every Filipino story.