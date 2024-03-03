Punjab Government Announces Construction of 10 New Washrooms in City Markets

During the Sarkar Vyapaar Milni event on Sunday, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled plans to build 10 new washrooms across various market associations in the city, responding to widespread concerns over inadequate public restroom facilities.

Addressing Public Concerns

Anurag Verma disclosed the government's initiative to spend ₹25 lakh on each of the 10 new washrooms at different locations, following complaints from several market associations about the scarcity and poor condition of existing facilities. The move aims to alleviate the discomfort faced by shopkeepers and customers alike. Verma emphasized the collaborative effort, stating, "We are going to transfer these funds through the municipal corporation and will take confirmations from the market association before giving them funds or making these washrooms that they will maintain the facilities with the help of their association."

Community Responses

Members from the market associations expressed their relief and anticipation for the new facilities. MP Mathroo from the Clock Tower Market Association highlighted the dire need for washrooms in their area due to the absence of nearby facilities. Similarly, Baljinder Singh, chairman of the Scooter Seller Market Association, voiced his frustration over the neglected state of existing washrooms, underscoring the urgent need for renovation to better serve the community's needs.

Future Steps

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi confirmed that 10 locations across different markets have been identified for the construction and renovation of washrooms, ensuring swift action to prevent further inconvenience to the public. This initiative not only aims to address the immediate concerns raised by market associations but also reflects the government's commitment to improving public infrastructure and sanitation facilities.

The announcement has been met with positive feedback from both market associations and the general public, hopeful that this step will lead to a more comfortable and convenient shopping experience. As the project progresses, it holds the promise of enhancing the city's public amenities and fostering a healthier, more accessible environment for all.