Pune's MSRTC Bus Stands Battle Drunkard Disturbance: Commuters Demand Action

In Pune city, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stands have become focal points for public intoxication, raising significant safety concerns among commuters. Locations such as Wakadewadi, Swargate, and Pune Railway Station have seen a disturbing rise in the number of individuals consuming alcohol and causing public disturbances. This situation has led to an increased sense of discomfort and anxiety for passengers, prompting calls for immediate action from authorities.

Advertisment

Escalating Concerns

Instances of intoxicated individuals loitering or unconscious around bus stands have not only put the safety and security of passengers at risk but have also impeded the seamless operation of public transport services. Nikhil Bharati, a regular user of the MSRTC bus service, expressed his frustrations, emphasizing the urgent need for authorities to tackle the issue of public intoxication and anti-social behavior head-on. Similarly, Aakash Mahaskar, a nursing student, and Swati Patil, a student at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), have highlighted the deteriorating conditions of the bus stands and buses, advocating for comprehensive improvements and enhanced surveillance to address the problem of chain snatching and other crimes.

Authority's Response

Advertisment

Kailas Sukdev Patil, Pune Department Controller for MSRTC, acknowledged the challenges faced in managing the situation, given the high volume of daily commuters. He mentioned that the corporation takes immediate action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the nearest police station upon encountering any instances of individuals consuming alcohol or engaging in unlawful activities at the bus stands. Patil also made an appeal to passengers to maintain cleanliness standards and avoid littering, emphasizing the collective responsibility towards ensuring a safe and secure environment at these transit points.

Looking Forward

The issue of public intoxication and anti-social behavior at Pune's MSRTC bus stands is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention from both authorities and the community. As commuters continue to voice their frustrations and concerns, the onus is on the MSRTC and local law enforcement agencies to implement effective measures to restore order and ensure the safety of all passengers. The situation underscores the need for a concerted effort to tackle public intoxication, enhance security, and improve the overall condition of public transport facilities in Pune.