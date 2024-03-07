Pullman City Overhauls Zoning Codes: Short-Term Rentals and ADUs in Focus

On March 7, Pullman announced plans to update its zoning codes, the first major overhaul since 2003, aiming to simplify regulations and address modern housing needs, including short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The city has scheduled eight open houses starting March 11, seeking community feedback on the proposed changes.

Revamping Residential Zoning

The proposed changes mark a significant shift in how Pullman regulates housing, particularly with the inclusion of short-term rentals and ADUs. Assistant Planner Ariel Medeiros highlighted the aim to streamline the process for short-term rentals, allowing them in all residential zones without the need for a conditional use process. This move is designed to make it easier for homeowners to participate in the growing rental market while ensuring rentals meet city standards.

Short-Term Rentals: A New Framework

Under the new code, short-term rentals would be permitted in single-family homes, duplexes, or ADUs, with restrictions to maintain neighborhood integrity. Key provisions include a limit of one rental per parcel, mandatory annual permit renewals, and stringent requirements for advertising and management. These measures are intended to balance the economic benefits of short-term rentals with community concerns over noise, parking, and safety.

The overhaul also proposes more flexible rules for ADUs, allowing them on any lot with a single-family home or duplex. This initiative aims to increase affordable housing options in Pullman by making it easier for homeowners to add ADUs. Requirements such as owner occupancy for at least six months a year and additional parking for larger units are designed to integrate ADUs smoothly into existing neighborhoods.