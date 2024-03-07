Public Sought to Locate Ryan Timbrell, Wanted for Court No-Show in Southampton

Authorities are urgently seeking assistance from the public to track down Ryan Timbrell, who failed to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on February 6. Timbrell, originating from Bursledon in Southampton, has evaded law enforcement, prompting a widespread appeal for information regarding his whereabouts. With known connections across the South Downs and potentially hiding out in the Highlands of Scotland, his ability to blend into different communities makes the search particularly challenging.

Advertisment

Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

In an effort to apprehend Timbrell, police have issued a detailed description and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Standing at approximately 5ft 10in tall, Timbrell is identifiable by his white complexion, shaved head, possible ginger beard, and distinctive tattoos – flames encircling the knuckles on his left hand and the word 'MIDAS' emblazoned on his right arm. His frequented visits to hostels in the areas suggest a transient lifestyle, complicating the search efforts further.

Known Links and Possible Hideouts

Advertisment

Timbrell's connections to the South Downs and the possible retreat to the Scottish Highlands indicate a broad area of search for the authorities. His proclivity for staying in hostels hints at the use of such establishments as temporary hideouts, making it imperative for hostel staff and patrons to remain vigilant. The police have emphasized the importance of not approaching Timbrell directly due to the unknown risks involved but rather reporting sightings immediately.

How the Public Can Help

The police have made a public plea, asking for anyone who might have seen Timbrell or have any information on his current location to contact them at once, quoting incident number 44170387561. This collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community aims to ensure Timbrell's prompt location and to hold him accountable for failing to attend his court date. Community vigilance and the sharing of information could be crucial in aiding the police in their search.

As the search for Ryan Timbrell continues, the incident underscores the vital role of community assistance in law enforcement efforts. The collaborative endeavor not only aids in the administration of justice but also reinforces the importance of public engagement in maintaining safety and order. With the appeal for information still open, the authorities remain hopeful that community tips will lead to Timbrell's swift apprehension, ensuring that he faces the consequences of his actions.