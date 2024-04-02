Prolonged Drought and Water Crisis: Herat Province Farmers Turn to Groundwater

In Herat province, consecutive droughts have drastically reduced surface water sources, prompting a significant shift towards groundwater reliance for agriculture. Residents, especially farmers, have been forced to adapt by digging deep wells and utilizing solar energy for irrigation, a move spurred by the drying up of springs, kariz systems, and rivers over the past three years.

Advertisment

Transition to Groundwater Irrigation

Mohammad Juma, from Adraskan district, embodies the challenges and resilience of local farmers. Previously dependent on kariz water channels, Juma and many like him have seen their traditional water sources vanish. "In recent years, there have been severe droughts, and the times when we used to irrigate the lands from Kariz water channels, all the Karizes have dried up, and we had to find another option," Juma shared with media. The solution? Digging nearly 50-meter deep wells and installing solar-powered pumps to sustain their lands and livelihoods.

Impact on Agriculture and Livelihoods

Advertisment

The story of Aziz Ahmad from Karukh district further illustrates the dire situation. His orchard, once thriving with both fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing saplings, suffered greatly. "Due to the drought, half of the orchard trees dried up due to lack of water," Ahmad recounted. Fortunately, the adoption of deep wells and solar pumps has provided a lifeline, preserving what remains of his orchard and allowing cultivation to continue. This shift not only salvages farms but also represents an economically viable alternative to fuel-dependent irrigation methods, as highlighted by Alauddin from Guzara district.

Wider Implications and Responses

As surface water levels continue to fall, the broader implications of this crisis loom large over Afghanistan. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has already flagged the country's severe water scarcity, with 79% of the population lacking sufficient access. Moreover, the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) reports that 21 million Afghans are now facing drinking water shortages. In this context, the resilience and ingenuity of Herat's residents stand out as a beacon of adaptation in the face of environmental adversity.

The move towards groundwater irrigation, powered by renewable energy, not only mitigates immediate agricultural challenges but also underscores the urgent need for sustainable water management strategies in Afghanistan and beyond. As Herat's farmers navigate these troubled waters, their actions may well inspire broader efforts to combat water scarcity and climate change impacts.