Princeton's Cherry Hill Road Closes for Culvert Repairs: Local Traffic Only

Starting Monday, March 4, Princeton, NJ residents and commuters will face a significant change in their daily routes. The Princeton NJ Police Department has announced a month-long closure of Cherry Hill Road to facilitate crucial culvert repairs. This development is expected to impact through traffic significantly, with only local access being maintained from Route 206 to Andrews Lane.

Advertisment

Details of the Closure

The road closure, effective 24 hours a day, will block Cherry Hill Road at the junction leading to Andrews Lane, thus rerouting the usual flow of traffic. Authorities have clarified that local access from the north up to Foulet Drive will remain unaffected, although the road will be closed south of Foulet Drive. The decision to close the road comes as part of efforts to ensure the safety and efficiency of the culvert repair project, deemed necessary for the area's well-being.

Impact on Residents and Commuters

Advertisment

Residents and regular commuters along Cherry Hill Road are advised to anticipate this change and plan their travels accordingly. The month-long duration of the closure suggests a substantial impact on daily commutes, requiring the community to seek alternative routes. Local authorities have urged the public to stay informed about the closure and to adjust their travel plans to avoid inconvenience. The emphasis is on minimizing disruption while ensuring the repair work is completed efficiently and safely.

Looking Ahead

As the community braces for the upcoming road closure, the focus is on the long-term benefits that the culvert repair project promises to bring. Enhancing road safety and infrastructure resilience are key objectives behind this necessary inconvenience. While the immediate weeks may pose challenges for local traffic, the project's completion is expected to lead to improved conditions for all. Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay connected with local news sources and the Princeton NJ Police Department for updates on the project's progress and any changes to the traffic arrangements.