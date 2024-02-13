Prince William County Budget Process Kicks Off for FY2025-2030: Community Input and Education Funding at the Forefront

Today marks the commencement of Prince William County's annual budget process for Fiscal Years 2025-2030, with the presentation of the proposed Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and Budget to the esteemed Board of County Supervisors. The forthcoming weeks will be an intricate dance of careful consideration, public input, and meticulous planning, culminating in the adoption of the final budget on April 23, 2024.

Advertisment

The Budget Process: A Dance of Deliberation

The road to establishing a sound and equitable budget for the County is a long one. Following today's presentation of the proposed CIP, the Board will review the proposed FY2025 Budget on February 20. This marks the beginning of a series of work sessions and public hearings, each designed to ensure the County's financial resources are allocated wisely and with the best interests of the community at heart.

The first of these crucial events will be a virtual community meeting on February 24, followed by the Planning Commission's review of infrastructure projects on February 28. These gatherings will serve as invaluable opportunities for residents to voice their concerns and provide feedback on the proposed budget.

Advertisment

The Voice of the People: Community Input in Action

In recognition of the importance of community involvement, the budget process includes two public hearings on March 19 and March 27, during which residents can share their thoughts on the proposed budget. The County has also provided an interactive Budget Q&A platform, allowing citizens to engage directly with their district supervisors and stay informed on the latest developments.

The Board of County Supervisors will take these comments into account as they work towards finalizing the budget. Their ultimate goal is to strike a delicate balance between the needs and desires of the community and the County's financial constraints.

Advertisment

The Heart of the Matter: Funding for Prince William County Schools

As the largest recipient of general fund revenue, Prince William County Schools will continue to receive significant support from the County, with 57.23 percent of the general fund revenue allocated to their cause. This commitment to education reflects the County's dedication to fostering a well-educated and thriving community.

With the budget process now underway, the residents of Prince William County can look forward to a season of transparent decision-making and active engagement in the financial future of their community. The culmination of this process will be the adoption of a budget that accurately represents the needs and values of the County's diverse population.