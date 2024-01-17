Preventing Frozen Pipes: Maintenance Superintendent Offers Essential Advice

In the heart of a brutal winter season, the importance of preventing frozen pipes becomes a pressing concern for homeowners. James King, the acting maintenance superintendent for Environmental Utilities, shares vital advice to help residents navigate this issue. He outlines the criticality of knowing how to locate the shut-off valve for a home's water supply in preventing damage from frozen pipes.

Locating the Shut-off Valve

King advises residents to look for the valve along the foundation of the house that faces the street. As water lines typically penetrate the foundation or basement floor near the front wall, the shut-off valve can be found close to the floor or at a reasonable distance from it. This valve holds the responsibility of turning off the entire water supply to the residence.

Frozen Pipes and Unheated Areas

According to King, most issues with frozen pipes occur in unheated areas such as crawl spaces or cupboards. To prevent freezing, it is crucial to ensure there are no broken windows allowing cold air into these spaces, and keeping doors to these spaces open. If necessary, using space heaters could be an effective solution. For additional information and tips, residents are encouraged to visit the city of Medicine Hat's website.

Preventative Measures and Insurance Coverage

Frozen pipes can cause significant damage and financial loss, making preventative measures such as insulating pipes and locating the water shut-off valve essential steps in risk mitigation. Most home and renters insurance policies cover burst pipes, but swift action is required to minimize damage. Signs of a frozen pipe include a mere trickle of water from the faucet. The Red Cross provides guidelines for safely thawing frozen pipes, and it is recommended to contact a licensed plumber if thawing attempts prove unsuccessful.