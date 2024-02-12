Preston Park Museum Embarks on a £20 Million Modernization: A New Chapter Unfolds

In the heart of the North East, a new chapter unfolds for Preston Park Museum. Officially commenced on February 12, 2024, the construction of a modern extension is set to redefine the museum experience, thanks to a £20 million investment.

A New Dawn: The Preston Park Museum Extension

The Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees, Jim Beall, marked the beginning of this exciting venture by unveiling a commemorative plaque. The extension, a two-storey building spanning 500sqm, is designed to create an ideal environment for nationally significant touring exhibitions and loans.

Unveiling the Blueprint

The extension will seamlessly connect the existing building to Victorian Street, providing a large, flexible exhibition space. Interactive galleries, an open collection store, and a new café and toilets are all part of the masterplan. Adding to the allure is a new visitor entrance, ensuring a warm welcome for all.

Beyond the Museum: Park Improvements

But the transformation doesn't stop at the museum's doors. The project also includes park improvements, such as a new café, toilets, and the repurposing of the aviary. This comprehensive development aims to transform Preston Park Museum and Grounds into an innovative visitor destination.

Funded by the Levelling Up Fund, this project is part of a series of improvements to Yarm and Eaglescliffe in the Stockton South Constituency. The extension will not only showcase more of the museum's collections but also serve as a testament to the region's commitment to cultural enrichment and innovation.

In the words of Mayor Jim Beall, "This project is more than just bricks and mortar; it's about creating a space that inspires, educates, and connects our community. We're excited to see this vision come to life."

As the construction work on the Preston Park Museum extension begins, the North East looks forward to a new era of cultural exploration and discovery.