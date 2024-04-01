Prague 1 Launches 'Contact Point' to Combat Depopulation, Aims to Retain Local Residents

In a bold move to combat the depopulation of its central district, Prague 1 municipality has introduced the 'Contact Point' initiative, aiming to keep locals from leaving due to high rents and tourist disturbances. Karolína Šnejdarová, the spokesperson, emphasized the project's goal to provide residents with necessary housing support and information, addressing issues like Airbnb nuisances and affordability, especially for seniors and young people.
Addressing Core Issues
With astronomical rents and the constant churn of tourists through Airbnb rentals, living in Prague 1 has become less idyllic for long-term residents. The 'Contact Point' initiative seeks to address these problems head-on, offering solutions ranging from resolving neighbor conflicts to finding affordable housing options within the district for those at risk of displacement. This effort reflects a broader concern over the city's housing crisis, with Prague being labeled as having Europe's least affordable housing.
Supporting Seniors and Youths
Particularly vulnerable are the district's senior residents, who often struggle with the financial demands of rising rents. In response, Prague 1 has allocated six properties specifically to house seniors in need. Furthermore, to attract younger demographics back into the historical center, the municipality is developing housing on Černá Street, designed as 'starter' homes for young people wanting to live independently, thereby injecting new life into the community.
Striving for a Balanced Community
The 'Contact Point' is more than a service center; it's a statement of intent to preserve the residential fabric of Prague 1 against the sweeping tide of tourism and gentrification. By focusing on retaining a diverse resident population, Prague 1 aims to remain a vibrant, livable district for families, individuals, and seniors alike, not just a playground for tourists and short-term stays. The initiative, which began in February this year, represents a significant step towards ensuring Prague 1 remains a home for its inhabitants, amidst growing concerns over housing affordability and livability in the Czech capital.