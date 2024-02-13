Power Company Worker Critically Injured in Electricity Pole Accident

In a tragic turn of events, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, an employee of a power company, found himself in a critical condition after falling from an electricity pole while on duty. The incident took place in Kunzar village, located in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Tuesday. The harsh reality of this event underscores the risks that many service workers face daily.

A Sudden Accident

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, a dedicated employee of a local power company, was carrying out his routine duties when tragedy struck. While working on an electricity pole in Kunzar village, he lost his balance and fell. The suddenness of the accident left his colleagues and the villagers in a state of shock. Despite the immediate response from his team and the villagers, the extent of Khan's injuries became evident as he was rushed to the hospital.

Race Against Time

With time being of the essence, Khan was taken to the nearest hospital without delay. The medical professionals worked tirelessly to assess his condition and provide the necessary care. However, it soon became clear that Khan required more advanced medical attention. In a race against time, he was quickly referred to the JVC hospital in Srinagar, which is better equipped to handle critical cases.

Investigation and Support

In the wake of the accident, the police have registered a case and initiated further investigations. The focus is on understanding the circumstances leading to the incident and identifying any potential lapses in safety protocols. Meanwhile, the power company and the community have come together to support Khan and his family during these trying times.

As the sun sets on another day in Kunzar village, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that service workers like Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan face every day. The community, while shaken, remains hopeful for Khan's recovery. This story, unfortunately, highlights the delicate balance between providing essential services and ensuring the safety of those who put their lives on the line to do so.

Key Points: