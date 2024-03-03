Portsmouth Launches Family Hubs: Home-Start and Daybreak Team Up for Community Support

Portsmouth, in a significant community development move, has inaugurated Family Hubs led by Home-Start Portsmouth, with funding from Portsmouth City Council. This initiative aims to bolster local services for parents, children, and young people. In a collaborative effort, the charity Daybreak, known for its expertise in Family Group Conferences, is joining forces with Home-Start to extend its restorative model support within the community.

Expanding Community Support Through Training

Home-Start Portsmouth and Daybreak's partnership marks a crucial step in enhancing community support services. Recently, their teams participated in specialized training to master the coordination of Family Group Conferences, a model rooted in Maori community practices. This approach brings together a person's support network to devise collective, actionable solutions to challenges, primarily focusing on children at the risk of entering care. The training, facilitated by Daybreak, aims at equipping coordinators with the necessary skills to support families more effectively, underlining the model's adaptability and relevance in various social work contexts.

Daybreak's Role in Strengthening Families

Daybreak plays a pivotal role in the operational success of Family Group Conferences across the South. By providing independent coordinators, Daybreak ensures that families facing challenges have a structured platform to unite, deliberate, and formulate practical strategies for progress. This service, in collaboration with Portsmouth's Children's Social Services and now Home-Start Portsmouth, exemplifies a community-centric approach to addressing the needs of vulnerable children and their families. The goal is to broaden the access to this restorative model, thereby enhancing the safety and well-being of young individuals in challenging circumstances.

A Step Forward for Portsmouth's Communities

Lorraine Parry, Head of Family Hub Services at Home-Start Portsmouth, expressed enthusiasm about the recent training, highlighting its relevance and potential impact on their work within the local area. The partnership with Daybreak, a first of its kind for a community-based organization like Home-Start, signals a promising direction for the future of family support services in Portsmouth. This initiative is not only about expanding services but also about embedding a culture of collaborative problem-solving among families, empowering them to take charge of their situations with the support of their community.

As Portsmouth's Family Hubs begin to take shape, the collaboration between Home-Start Portsmouth and Daybreak emerges as a beacon of hope for many. It represents a commitment to nurturing safer, more supportive environments for children and young people. By leveraging the strengths of each participating organization, Portsmouth is setting a precedent for community-led support that could inspire similar initiatives elsewhere. As this partnership evolves, the potential for meaningful change in the lives of many families in Portsmouth continues to grow, marking a significant step forward in community support and engagement.