Portland's Fairview-Columbia Library Set For Transformative Upgrades

The Fairview-Columbia Library, nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, is set to temporarily shutter its doors starting January 19. This closure precedes a wave of enhancements backed by the 2020 Library Building Bond, a public-approved initiative. The comprehensive renovation is slated for completion by spring or summer of 2024, breathing new life into this much-loved community space.

Advertisment

Reimagining Multnomah County Libraries

The Fairview-Columbia Library is part of the larger Multnomah County library system, currently undergoing a transformative phase. The rejuvenation project encompasses the construction and expansion of five libraries, along with ten intensive 'refresh' projects. The revamp of the Fairview-Columbia library is a crucial cog in this ambitious wheel, underscoring the system's commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible spaces for its patrons.

Upgrades On The Horizon

Advertisment

The planned upgrades at Fairview-Columbia Library are as expansive as they are impressive. Visitors can look forward to improved shelving, designed for enhanced visibility and space efficiency. The children's section is set for a makeover, with plans for a mobile furniture layout that encourages exploration and interaction. The introduction of a SmartShelf system will streamline check-ins, while a dedicated tech bar will facilitate the use of office equipment and computers. In addition, patrons can look forward to plush new reading room chairs, a fresh coat of paint, and new carpeting, all aimed at creating a comfortable, engaging environment.

Alternative Arrangements

While the Fairview-Columbia Library undergoes its transformation, community members are encouraged to utilize nearby library facilities, including the Rockwood Library and Gresham Library. The library system is committed to keeping its patrons informed about service updates and closures through their construction closures webpage and schedule change notices online.