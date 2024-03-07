Portland Stores Halt Bottle Deposits Amid Drug Crisis, Seek Long-Term Solutions

Portland's decision to suspend individual bottle returns at two key downtown stores has sparked a broader conversation on addressing drug-related hazards and pressures on local businesses. In response to a fentanyl emergency declaration, these suspensions aim to mitigate drug use and ensure employee safety, yet they have inadvertently shifted the problem to neighboring stores. Community leaders and store executives are now advocating for structural changes to Oregon's Bottle Bill and the establishment of more dedicated redemption centers.

Immediate Response to Drug Crisis

Following the temporary suspension of bottle returns at the SW Jefferson Safeway and Plaid Pantry due to drug activity, nearby stores have experienced an influx of customers looking to redeem bottles. This move, intended to curb the facilitation of drug transactions via easy cash from bottle deposits, has transferred the problem rather than solving it. Store employees face hazards from handling returns contaminated with needles or fentanyl, highlighting the safety risks involved.

Community Calls for Action

Ken Thrasher, a former Fred Meyer CEO and current board chair for the NW Community Conservancy, alongside Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky, have voiced their concerns over the current bottle return system. They suggest that the presence of bottles and cans contaminated with substances like fentanyl not only poses a direct health risk to employees but also exacerbates security issues within the stores. The consensus among community leaders is a push for the state to revise the Bottle Bill and invest in more accessible and safer redemption centers, particularly in areas plagued by high drug activity.

Looking Towards Future Solutions

While the exemptions for individual returns at the affected stores are set to expire soon, the discussion has opened doors to potential long-term changes. The situation has underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy that addresses both the drug crisis and the operational challenges faced by stores in managing bottle returns. By considering amendments to the Bottle Bill and the development of additional redemption centers, Oregon can hope to find a balance between environmental initiatives and public safety concerns.

This shift in perspective from a temporary fix to seeking enduring solutions reflects a broader understanding of the complexities surrounding bottle deposits, drug activity, and community safety. As discussions continue, the focus remains on creating a sustainable model that accommodates the needs of businesses while tackling the root causes of the drug crisis in Portland.