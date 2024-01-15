Portland Area Announces Closures for MLK Day and Storm Aftermath

On Monday, several public and private organizations in the Portland area and southwest Washington will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The closures also follow the aftermath of Saturday’s storm which has left the region grappling with freezing temperatures and disrupted services.

Public and Private Closure Notices

County offices in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, and Clark, along with city offices in Portland and Vancouver, and the Metro Regional Center will be shuttered for the day. In a slight reprieve, Portland parking meters will be free, except in specific city parks. Libraries in Washington and Clackamas County, as well as the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, have also announced their closure.

Transportation Services Adjusted

Transportation services have been adjusted due to the weather conditions. TriMet buses will operate on Sunday schedules, with no WES service. Portland Streetcar services will be subject to weather conditions, with some loop services not operating. C-Tran buses will maintain regular schedules but anticipate potential delays and detours due to the adverse weather. Exceptions include the Portland Aerial Tram and Ride Connection community shuttles, which will not be in service, and door-to-door services will be limited.

Recreational Services Affected

Portland Parks & Recreation has announced the closure of all its facilities and the cancellation of activities for the day. Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation will also be closed, except for their Athletic Center, which will serve as a warming shelter. Oaks Park and the Portland Winter Ice Rink have been closed, with ticket holders being offered rescheduling options.

The 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute event at the Highland Christian Center has been postponed to February due to the weather conditions. Lastly, garbage services may experience delays due to freezing temperatures, with agencies advising residents to secure garbage bins and leave them out for collection if they are not picked up as scheduled.

The City of Portland offices, dealing with weather-related impacts, is seeing the Bureau of Environmental Services work on emergency repairs to prevent potential sewage releases. The city’s largest sewage pump station is under partial service due to a frozen pipe, with crews racing to make repairs ahead of forecasted rain and snowmelt. In a worst-case scenario, if repairs take longer than anticipated, residents may be asked to limit flushing and dishwashing to reduce flow into the system.

The city’s main wastewater treatment plant and some sewage pump stations have also been impacted by power outages. The most significant impact occurred when a backup generator at one pump station froze, causing sewage to overflow into about a dozen homes. Another incident saw a truck collide with a power pole, leading to a power outage at the city’s main wastewater treatment plant. Environmental Services has pledged to keep the public updated on the situation.