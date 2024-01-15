en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Portland Area Announces Closures for MLK Day and Storm Aftermath

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
Portland Area Announces Closures for MLK Day and Storm Aftermath

On Monday, several public and private organizations in the Portland area and southwest Washington will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The closures also follow the aftermath of Saturday’s storm which has left the region grappling with freezing temperatures and disrupted services.

Public and Private Closure Notices

County offices in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, and Clark, along with city offices in Portland and Vancouver, and the Metro Regional Center will be shuttered for the day. In a slight reprieve, Portland parking meters will be free, except in specific city parks. Libraries in Washington and Clackamas County, as well as the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, have also announced their closure.

Transportation Services Adjusted

Transportation services have been adjusted due to the weather conditions. TriMet buses will operate on Sunday schedules, with no WES service. Portland Streetcar services will be subject to weather conditions, with some loop services not operating. C-Tran buses will maintain regular schedules but anticipate potential delays and detours due to the adverse weather. Exceptions include the Portland Aerial Tram and Ride Connection community shuttles, which will not be in service, and door-to-door services will be limited.

Recreational Services Affected

Portland Parks & Recreation has announced the closure of all its facilities and the cancellation of activities for the day. Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation will also be closed, except for their Athletic Center, which will serve as a warming shelter. Oaks Park and the Portland Winter Ice Rink have been closed, with ticket holders being offered rescheduling options.

The 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute event at the Highland Christian Center has been postponed to February due to the weather conditions. Lastly, garbage services may experience delays due to freezing temperatures, with agencies advising residents to secure garbage bins and leave them out for collection if they are not picked up as scheduled.

The City of Portland offices, dealing with weather-related impacts, is seeing the Bureau of Environmental Services work on emergency repairs to prevent potential sewage releases. The city’s largest sewage pump station is under partial service due to a frozen pipe, with crews racing to make repairs ahead of forecasted rain and snowmelt. In a worst-case scenario, if repairs take longer than anticipated, residents may be asked to limit flushing and dishwashing to reduce flow into the system.

The city’s main wastewater treatment plant and some sewage pump stations have also been impacted by power outages. The most significant impact occurred when a backup generator at one pump station froze, causing sewage to overflow into about a dozen homes. Another incident saw a truck collide with a power pole, leading to a power outage at the city’s main wastewater treatment plant. Environmental Services has pledged to keep the public updated on the situation.

0
Local News Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
51 mins ago
Nine 'til Noon Show: A Spotlight on Social and Infrastructure Issues
The recent airing of the Nine ’til Noon Show, a popular mid-morning chat program, held a spotlight on numerous social and infrastructure issues. Engaging listeners with a blend of expert opinions and public views, the show delved into the pressing need for auditing fire hydrants, care for the elderly, public amenities maintenance, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and
Nine 'til Noon Show: A Spotlight on Social and Infrastructure Issues
A Plea for a Parrot: The Search for Trevor Larsen's Missing Pet, Stormy
2 hours ago
A Plea for a Parrot: The Search for Trevor Larsen's Missing Pet, Stormy
Mayor Büyükkılıç Unveils Plan for New Bus Terminal in Kayseri
2 hours ago
Mayor Büyükkılıç Unveils Plan for New Bus Terminal in Kayseri
Referendum in Watton: A Vote for the Town's Future
2 hours ago
Referendum in Watton: A Vote for the Town's Future
Carolyn Oxtoby: The 'Patron Saint of Sixth Street' Passes Away
2 hours ago
Carolyn Oxtoby: The 'Patron Saint of Sixth Street' Passes Away
Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets
2 hours ago
Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
1 min
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
1 min
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
4 mins
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
5 mins
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
5 mins
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
5 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
7 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
7 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
41 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app