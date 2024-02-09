Police Chase Ends in Collision with Fall Creek Elementary School

In the heart of Ithaca, New York, an ordinary Thursday night took an unexpected turn as a police chase concluded with significant damage to Fall Creek Elementary School. The incident, which transpired around 10 PM, unfolded when a speeding vehicle refused to halt upon an officer's attempt to pull it over, leading to a short pursuit through the Fall Creek neighborhood.

A Chase Through Fall Creek

The Pursuit: The fleeing vehicle, driven in defiance of New York State traffic laws, sped through the quiet streets of Fall Creek. The chase reached its dramatic crescendo when the driver collided with a parked car, using it as a makeshift battering ram to crash into the school building.

The Impact: The force of the collision caused extensive damage to Fall Creek Elementary School's Physical Education Office, located on the Linn Street side of the building. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, a testament to the swift response and coordinated efforts of local law enforcement and emergency services.

The Arrest: The driver's attempt to strike a police vehicle was unsuccessful. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended and is currently facing DWI charges. The Ithaca Police Department has yet to release the driver's name and specific charges, pending further investigation.

Resilience Amidst the Ruins

School Resumes: Despite the significant damage to the Physical Education Office, classes at Fall Creek Elementary School resumed as usual on Friday. The school district praised the quick thinking and professionalism of the Ithaca Police Department, Ithaca Fire Department, and ICSD Facilities Department, whose prompt action ensured the safety of the school and its occupants.

The Aftermath: While the PE office remains closed for repairs, construction crews have already begun working to close the gaping hole in the school's exterior wall. Additionally, parking spaces on Linn Street near the school are temporarily unavailable. Barriers have been placed around the area of the incident to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the wider community.

As Ithaca picks up the pieces following this unexpected event, the resilience and strength of the community shine through. The determined spirit of Fall Creek Elementary School, embodied in its unwavering commitment to education amidst the chaos, is a powerful reminder of human endurance in the face of adversity.