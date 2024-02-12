Police Chase Ends in Arrest: Dubuque Man Faces Felony Charges and OWI

Police in Dubuque apprehended 45-year-old Anthony McKee following a harrowing chase, a dramatic crash into a utility pole, and clear signs of intoxication. McKee faces charges of felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, and interference with official acts.

A High-Speed Chase Unfolds

On the evening of February 12, 2024, residents of Chesterfield County witnessed an intense police pursuit on Route 288. The chase commenced when law enforcement officers attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Anthony McKee, who instead chose to evade the authorities.

During the chase, McKee exhibited reckless driving behavior, endangering the lives of other motorists and pedestrians. Eventually, officers utilized a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to disable McKee's vehicle, bringing the high-stakes pursuit to a close.

Justice Served: Arrest and Charges

Upon apprehending McKee, officers noticed indications of intoxication. Subsequent tests confirmed their suspicions, leading to his arrest. McKee faces charges of felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, and interference with official acts.

In the state of Virginia, eluding law enforcement is considered a Class 6 felony, which may result in up to five years in prison. Additionally, a second offense of operating a vehicle under the influence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 days in jail and a maximum sentence of one year.

