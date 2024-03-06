Poland, Maine, Set for Major Traffic Safety Upgrade with New Light at Routes 26 and 122

Poland's Select Board received a significant update on Tuesday night regarding a much-anticipated traffic safety improvement in the town. Town Manager Matt Garside informed the board about the upcoming installation of a traffic light at the busy intersection of routes 26 and 122, slated to begin in mid-March, with an expected completion by midsummer. This development comes as a part of the town's effort to enhance road safety, with Board Chairwoman Jane Pentheny expressing relief over the initiative, highlighting the community's concern over the intersection's safety hazards.

Advertisment

Grant Funding for Infrastructure Improvement

Further enhancing Poland's commitment to safety and infrastructure, Garside shared news of a significant financial boost. The town was selected to receive a $36,188 grant from the Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund, administered by the Maine Department of Transportation. These funds are earmarked for connecting the vicinity of Ricker Memorial Library and the public parking areas to the stormwater drainage system on Route 26, aiming to mitigate flooding risks and improve overall road safety.

Paving the Way Forward

Advertisment

The Select Board also took decisive steps to ensure the longevity and quality of the town's roadways. Adam Strout, the Public Works Director, received approval to extend the road paving contract with Spencer Group Paving of Turner. This extension guarantees the continuation of road improvements at 2023 prices, reflecting the town's proactive approach to budget management and infrastructure maintenance. Additionally, the board approved immediate weight restrictions on selected town roads, a move geared towards preserving road quality and safety during vulnerable periods.

Engaging the Community

The series of updates from the Select Board underscore Poland's dedication to addressing infrastructure and safety concerns head-on. The community's involvement and support play a crucial role in realizing these initiatives, from the traffic light installation to the strategic use of grant funding for drainage system improvements. As the town moves forward with these projects, the focus remains firmly on enhancing the quality of life for its residents through thoughtful planning and execution of critical infrastructure upgrades.

As Poland gears up for these significant changes, the anticipation in the community is palpable. The installation of the traffic light at the intersection of routes 26 and 122 is not just about managing traffic flow; it's a critical step towards safeguarding the lives of the town's residents and visitors. Similarly, the grant-funded project represents a strategic move to counteract infrastructure challenges posed by stormwater. Together, these developments signify a pivotal moment in Poland's ongoing journey towards a safer, more resilient community.