In a message on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund asked traders to reduce the price of food items and the rich to help the poor. The PM asked religious leaders and imams at mosques to arrange religious education, da'wah (invitation), translation, and interpretation of the Holy Qur'an sessions, in addition to performing Taraweeh prayers, so that Muslims know the meaning and purpose of the holy book. He pointed out that the holy month of Ramadan comes at a time when Palestine is subject to severe oppression and terror by the Zionist aggressors, and the world is watching it with open eyes.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister has asked international organizations and Islamic countries to fulfill their responsibility in order to end this cruelty and terror and to urgently support the oppressed people of Gaza. "What is going on in Gaza is a dark spot in the history of mankind, and the countries that paved the way for this cruelty or do not make real efforts to prevent it are the accomplices of the Zionist occupiers." Israeli attacks on Gaza in the last five months have left more than 30,000 dead. More than 72,000 others have been injured. Ramadan in Afghanistan and some other countries started today, Monday.

DABS meets with Turkmen delegation over Noor ul Jihad substation project

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says a meeting was held on Sunday with officials from Turkmenistan and diplomats in Kabul for talks on the Noor ul Jihad substation in Herat province and the electricity transmission development project. "DABS said in a statement, 'In this meeting, the delivery of necessary equipment, the extension of the deadline for completing the remaining parts of the project, acceleration of the work process, and completion of projects have been discussed and reviewed.'" DABS said once it's held a technical meeting, the result will be shared with Turkmenistan, and a joint agreement will be reached in this regard.

As Ramadan begins, the call for empathy and action by Afghanistan's Prime Minister highlights the pressing social and economic challenges facing the nation and the wider region. Amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and the continued plight of the poor, the need for solidarity, both domestically and internationally, has never been more critical. As the holy month progresses, it remains to be seen how these appeals will translate into tangible support for those in need, and whether it will prompt a reevaluation of policies that have far-reaching consequences beyond the borders of Afghanistan.