Plymouth Mourning: Community Honors Destiny Harrison, Daughter Linnea After Fatal Collision

In a heartrending incident that has left the Plymouth community in deep sorrow, Destiny Harrison, 24, and her five-year-old daughter Linnea tragically lost their lives while walking in the St Budeaux area of Plymouth on a serene Sunday morning. The devastating event has sparked a wave of tributes and a fundraiser to support the bereaved family, highlighting the profound impact of the loss on the local community and beyond.

Advertisment

Tributes and Fundraiser for the Harrison Family

Following the tragic collision, the Harrison family, through Devon and Cornwall police, released a touching statement, commemorating Destiny as a 'beautiful, strong young woman' and her daughter Linnea as having a 'larger than life' personality that 'never failed to make you smile.' The community's response was swift, with floral tributes adorning the site of the accident and a GoFundMe appeal launched by a family member, Orin Harrison, to cover funeral expenses. This collective mourning and support reflect the deep bonds within the Plymouth community, as friends and strangers alike come together to offer condolences and aid during this grievous time.

The Investigation and Community Safety Concerns

Advertisment

In the wake of the accident, a 74-year-old woman from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs but has since been released under investigation. The serious nature of the incident has prompted a detailed investigation by specialist officers from the serious collisions investigation team. Sgt Troy Bennett, leading the investigation, has appealed to the public for any information or footage that could shed light on the circumstances of the collision. Furthermore, the tragedy has stirred conversations within the community regarding road safety on Victoria Road, with calls for measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Looking Forward: A Community United in Grief

As Plymouth grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the overwhelming outpour of support for the Harrison family signifies a community united in grief and solidarity. The incident not only raises important questions about road safety but also showcases the resilience and compassion of a community in the face of unimaginable loss. As investigations continue and the community begins to heal, the memory of Destiny and Linnea Harrison remains a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.