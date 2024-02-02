Pleasant Weather for Groundhog Day, Shower Chances on Sunday

As millions of Americans await the furry forecaster's verdict on Groundhog Day, the weather is gearing up to steal the show. Today, the 2nd of February, will commence with a partly to mostly cloudy morning, later transforming into a mostly sunny day with a pleasant 66 degrees Fahrenheit high. The west to north winds will be gentle, blowing at just 5 mph, promising an agreeable day for both humans and groundhogs alike.

Groundhog Day Weather: A Pleasant Surprise

As the tradition goes, if the groundhog sees its shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. But if the day is cloudy when the groundhog emerges, spring will come early. Today's weather seems to suggest an early arrival of spring, defying the shadow sighting notion with its affable warmth and clarity. The evening will remain mostly clear, later turning partly cloudy, with a low of 40 degrees and northeast winds at 5 mph.

Weekend Weather: A Mild Saturday Followed by a Showery Sunday

Tomorrow, the weather continues its pleasant streak with mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The east winds will be slightly stronger, blowing at 5-10 mph, yet maintaining the overall mildness of the day. However, a weather system is anticipated to approach the region by Sunday, bringing a possibility of showers, particularly in the southern and western counties.

Punxsutawney Phil: The Furry Forecaster

In the quaint town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Groundhog Day takes on a grand spectacle as thousands gather to witness the celebrated groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, and his weather prediction. Despite the scientific community's skepticism, Phil's predictions hold a historical accuracy of about 39%, a number that's hard to overlook completely. Regardless of Phil's shadow sightings, the weather is slated to remain pleasant today and tomorrow, perhaps offering an early taste of spring.