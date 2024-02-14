Plattsburgh Man Arrested with Loaded Shotgun After Threatening Former Workplace

Plattsburgh Man Arrested After Threatening Former Workplace with Loaded Shotgun

In an alarming turn of events, a recently fired hospital employee was apprehended by the Plattsburgh Police on Tuesday. Robert Thibodeau, 52, was found in possession of a loaded shotgun, en route to his former workplace, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).

A Call That Saved Lives

The chain of events leading to Thibodeau's arrest began with a distressing phone call to his older brother. Angry about his termination earlier that day, Thibodeau was heard loading a shotgun while making threats to kill members of the hospital's management team. Concerned for the safety of the hospital staff, his brother promptly alerted the police.

Thibodeau's Intentions: Investigations reveal that Thibodeau, who had been employed as a senior electrician at CVPH for a couple of years, was upset about his termination. His threats were directed towards specific individuals in the management team.

Swift Action by Law Enforcement

Upon receiving the tip-off, law enforcement officials sprang into action. They intercepted Thibodeau near the hospital, where they discovered a loaded 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun and extra ammunition in his vehicle.

Arrest and Charges: Thibodeau was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He pleaded not guilty and is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail at the Clinton County jail.

Commendation and Relief

Michelle LeBeau, President of CVPH, expresses her gratitude for the swift response from law enforcement agencies. She commends their teamwork in protecting the community and preventing potential harm.

In the wake of Thibodeau's arrest, the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its employees and patients.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and quick action in the face of potential threats. As the community of Plattsburgh grapples with the aftermath of this event, they take solace in the knowledge that justice is being served.

Thibodeau is expected to appear in court again on Thursday.

As we navigate the complexities of today's world, stories like these underscore the need for unity, vigilance, and a shared commitment to safety.