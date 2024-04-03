Plateau Truck Drivers Protest Movement Restriction, Executive Order Spurs Sit-at-Home Strike

Truck drivers and trade unions in Plateau State, under the banner of the Plateau State Joint Transport, Traders and Marketers Association, have launched a sit-at-home protest against the recent executive order signed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang. The contentious Executive Order No. 003 of 2024, aimed at curbing the illegal erection of buildings and managing traffic, has been met with significant opposition for its restrictions on the movement of heavy-duty vehicles within Jos Bukuru Metropolis from 6 am to 9 pm and a hefty N500,000 fine for violators.

Immediate Backlash from Transport Sector

The group's spokesman, Abubakar Garba, highlighted during a press conference that the order infringes upon their fundamental rights to freedom of movement as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution. Garba argued that the roads targeted by the government are federally owned, designed to facilitate inter-state movement, and thus should not be subjected to such stringent local restrictions. The association has called for the immediate release of impounded trucks, the provision of designated routes for trucks, the construction of truck terminals, and a reduction in the restriction times to mitigate the impact on truck owners and the broader citizenry.

Government's Stance and Negotiations

In response to the outcry, the state Commissioner for Information, Musa Ashoms, indicated that discussions were ongoing with trade union officials to address their concerns. However, Ashoms firmly stated that the executive order is here to stay, suggesting that the government is looking for a middle ground that maintains the order's objectives while addressing the transporters' grievances. This situation underscores the tension between regulatory efforts aimed at urban management and the operational realities of the transportation sector.

Implications for Plateau State

The standoff between the Plateau State government and the transport sector represents a critical juncture for policy implementation in the state. With the transporters resorting to a sit-at-home strike as a form of protest, the implications extend beyond the immediate inconvenience to hint at deeper issues of governance, urban planning, and the rights of workers. The resolution of this conflict could set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the future, not just in Plateau State but across Nigeria. As negotiations continue, the balance between regulatory control and the livelihoods of truck drivers remains a delicate issue, awaiting a solution that respects the rights and needs of all parties involved.