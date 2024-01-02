Pinson Rings in New Year with First Trade Days Event of 2024

The historic district of Pinson is ushering in the New Year with its first Pinson Trade Days event of 2024, scheduled for Saturday, January 6th. This monthly tradition, entrenched since 2021, is a testament to the unwavering resolve of the community in the aftermath of the economic fallout from the 2020 pandemic.

Empowering Local Businesses

At the heart of Pinson Trade Days is Patti, the founder of the event and the owner of Patti’s on Main Street Flea Market and Consignment Shop. Alongside her husband Tom, Patti has been instrumental in the continued success of the event with her career in the consignment business spanning over 55 years. The event showcases a plethora of vendors, ranging from antique and flea market sellers to collectable and farmers market outlets. It also features a display of vintage cars and an ATM service courtesy of Hometown Bank.

A Community United

Pinson Trade Days is not only an event but a celebration of the local community. It offers free rent to vendors, a move that has earned the appreciation and support of the local populace. The businesses on Pinson Main Street, encompassing restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, and service providers, join in the festivities, offering a diverse range of products and services.

Patti’s Commitment to Pinson’s Growth

Steve Jett, a vendor at the event, attributes much of the success of Trade Days to Patti’s concerted promotional efforts and her steadfast commitment to fostering growth in Pinson. The event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting the public to spend a day in the heart of Pinson, lending their support to its small businesses. For additional information or to secure a free booth, interested individuals can reach out to Patti’s on Main Street Flea Market/Consignment Shop.

